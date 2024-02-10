Cops: Suspect in officer's killing assisting probe

SHOT DEAD: PC Marlone Mitchell -

THE suspect who surrendered after shooting and killing an off-duty police corporal during an altercation at a Couva bar on February 9 remains in police custody.

Police told Newsday enquiries are continuing into the incident.

The 21-year-old Valencia man, who surrendered to the Freeport Police Station around 4 pm, led police to where he had the officer's firearm and it was recovered.

Cpl Marlone Mitchell was shot and killed around 1 am outside Lolita’s bar, Mc Bean, Southern Main Road February 9.

CCTV footage showed Mitchell, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue three-quarter pants, outside the bar, walking towards a vehicle. Holding what appeared to be a gun, he approached another man wearing a white vest.

The officer is seen striking the man in the face, and the two begin to fight. During the fight, Mitchell was shot and died at the scene.

Although the incident ended outside, relatives told Newsday on Friday the altercation began inside the bar.

In a release, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher offered her condolences to Mitchell's family.

"We are committed to ensuring that justice is served. We urge anyone with information regarding this tragic incident to come forward and assist law enforcement authorities in their investigation," she said.