Consumer Affairs Division outreach at supermarkets

A representative from the Consumer Affairs Division hands over a token to a supermarket customer at their BeEducated, BeEmpowered outreach campaign at Xtra Foods Supermarket, Endeavour on February 9. - Photo courtesy the Consumer Affairs Division of TT's Facebook page

IN continued efforts to educate and empower consumers about their rights and responsibilities, the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) has launched a new outreach campaign — BeEducated, BeEmpowered — at supermarket locations nationwide.

This latest exercise by the CAD, a release from the ministry said, aims to reach consumers where they shop, and provide useful, on-the-spot information and guidance for consumer redress and protection.

To date, consumer advocates from the division have appeared at high-traffic supermarket locations in Aranguez, Chaguanas and Trincity and plans are underway for continued efforts at other branches and with other supermarkets.

Camille MacIntyre, CAD Director of Consumer Guidance and Protection, described the outreach exercise as one of many advocacy initiatives conducted by the CAD to help raise consumer awareness. She commended the supermarkets for their partnership.

“We all recognise the importance of educated and empowered consumers in the marketplace, since these consumers are expected to make better and more informed shopping choices,” she said.

“Supermarkets are major enterprises that engage directly with hundreds of consumers, sometimes at multiple branches every day. Their partnership for this exercise is a demonstration of their willingness to embrace their responsibility to consumers. We at the CAD are truly appreciative of their willingness to host us.”

The CAD’s mandate includes safeguarding the economic interests of consumers through consumer redress and protection, consumer education and empowerment and consumer research.

As it continues this outreach exercise, the Division regularly posts updates on where its advocates will appear next on its Instagram and Facebook pages via the handle @consumeraffairstt.