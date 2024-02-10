Chinese businessman on money laundering charge

A Chinese businessman has appeared before a Master of the High Court charged with money laundering after extensive investigations by members of the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) and the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB).

A police statement on February 9, said Dawen Huang, the owner of a supermarket in Marabella, appeared before a High Court Master on February 7. He was granted $30,000 surety bail or a $10,000 cash alternative.

The accused was also ordered to surrender his passport and report to the South Oropouche police station twice every month.

The MATF, the Southern Division Task Force officers and various government agencies went to a supermarket in Marabella on September 7, 2021, to inspect the tobacco products.

While inspecting, the officers suspected that offences under the Gambling and Betting Act, Chapter 11:10, were being committed at the establishment.

The officers seized $28,049 under the Proceeds of Crime Act for inquiries into its source and legitimacy. The officers also sought help from the FIB.

PC Holder of the FIB charged Huang on February 6, after getting advice from the office of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.