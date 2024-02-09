Warner blasts Australia past Windies in 1st T20

Australian opener David Warner lashed a brisk 70 off 36 balls as the hosts won a high-scoring T20 opener against West Indies by 11 runs on Friday, at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Batting first, Warner helped steer Australia to a challenging 213 for seven in their 20 overs. Josh Inglis (39 off 25) and Tim David (37 not out off 17 balls) were also among the runs for Australia.

No West Indies bowler was able to restrict Australia, with the majority going for ten runs an over.

Pacers Andre Russell (3/42) and Alzarri Joseph (2/46) were the main wicket-takers.

In reply, the tourists got a rollicking start courtesy openers Brandon King (53 off 37) and Johnson Charles (42 off 25), as West Indies raced to 89 without loss in the ninth over. But when Charles was dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa and King followed two overs later, West Indies were unable to keep the momentum with wickets falling in a cluster.

A late cameo from all-rounder Jason Holder who hit three fours and two sixes in a knock of 34 off 15 balls gave the Windies hope, but it was not enough to get the maroon across the line. Zampa (3/26) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers.

Scores: AUSTRALIA 213 for seven off 20 overs (David Warner 70, Josh Inglis 39, Tim David 37; Andre Russell 3-42, Alzarri Joseph 2-46) vs WEST INDIES 202 for eight off 20 overs (Brandon King 53, Johnson. Charles 42, Jason Holder 34; Adam Zampa 3-26, Marcus Stoinis 2-20).