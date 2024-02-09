[UPDATED] Top cop appeals: We need info that can help catch cop-killer

-

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher is pleading with anyone who has information on Friday's shooting death of Cpl Marlone Mitchelle outside Lolita Bar on the Southern Main Road in Couva, to come forward and help with the investigation.

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cpl Mitchelle's death is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served," Harewood-Christopher said via a media statement on Friday.

The top cop said it was with deep sadness and profound sorrow that she offered her condolences to Mitchelle's family, friends, and colleagues.

Preliminary investigations revealed that around 12.55 am on Friday, Cpl Mitchelle, who was off duty, was involved in a confrontation with another man at a bar at Mc Bean Village, Couva.

The altercation escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting of the officer and the police were alerted.

Police who were on mobile patrol responded and arrived at the scene around 1.02 am.

Senior police from the Central Division, as well as officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and CSI, also visited the scene.

"During this difficult time, our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences are extended to Cpl Mitchelle's family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this painful loss," the statement from the commissioner added.

"We stand in solidarity with them, offering our unwavering support as they mourn the loss of their loved one." The deceased, whose regimental number was 16573, worked as a legal officer in the Central District.

This story was originally published with the title Off-duty policeman shot dead in Couva bar" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

An off-duty policeman was shot and killed outside a bar in Mc Bean in Couva early Friday.

An initial police report said Cpl Marlon Mitchell died at the scene shortly after 1 am outside Lolita Bar on the Southern Main Road. He worked as a legal officer in the Central District.

Reports are gunshots rang out and the police were contacted. PCs Sarran and Wilson of the Central Division responded and found Mitchell’s body with gunshot wounds to the chest on the pavement outside the bar. It is believed that he had a scuffle with another man during which he was shot dead.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police also visited and gathered evidence. The gunman, who also took Cpl Mitchell's firearm, remains at large.

Mitchell is the second policeman to be murdered this year.

On January 17 at around 10 pm, PC Ravindra Harrinarine, of Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch was gunned down outside a friend’s home at Bassie Street, Spring Village in Valsayn. PC Harrinarine's gun was stolen.

The police recovered 15 spent 9 mm shells at the scene. To date, the killer remained at large.