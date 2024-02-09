Hazardous seas alert for Carnival period

File photo: The red flag place on the shoreline warning swimmers of the rough sea conditions at Maracas Beach - ROGER JACOB

The Meteorological Service has issued a yellow-level hazardous seas alert for the Carnival period. It will come into effect on Sunday at 2 am and end on Wednesday at 10 am.

It said northerly long-period swells are expected to affect the northern and north-eastern exposed coastal areas of Trinidad and Tobago.

These swells can result in battering waves at coastal regions and can be exacerbated during high tides.

Nearshore activities, including fishing, sea bathing and mooring of boats can be adversely affected.

The Met Service said all marine interests should monitor near-shore / coastal sea conditions, exercise caution along affected areas and avoid marine activities.