Fashion pop-up shop at Hyatt

The Trinidad and Tobago Fashion Company Ltd (FashionTT) is collaborating with Caribbean Aesthetic for the Carnival Caribbean Aesthetic pop-up shop at the Hyatt Regency from February 9-11.

This pop-up shop will offer a total Caribbean experience, including a mini-fashion showcase on February 11 which will feature a fusion of culture, style and fashion, a media release said.

The first Carnival pop-up shop held at the Hyatt in February 2023 saw over 500 daily visitors, and designers experienced a 100 per cent increase in new customers, including entertainers such as Taurus Riley, Rupee, and Skinny Fabulous, the release said.

Among the designers whose products will be on show are Kimo, Aya Styler, Bene Caribe, PFB By Alicia Hartman of Eye Q Stylist Opticians Barbados, Shivonne Subero, Long Weekend, The 1ndividual Aesthetic, Sealy the Brand, Yink, De-Colle-Te by Natalie Howe, Beads by Dee, Suga Brat Designs and Ashely’s Only 1.

The release said the Caribbean Aesthetic brand's mission is to build capacity and support local designers by providing well curated pop-up spaces and experiences. The initiative aims to stimulate business development, export activity, and generate national wealth within the fashion sector in TT.

Brian Matthew, founder of Caribbean Aesthetic, said in the release, “We are pleased to have this fantastic partnership with FashionTT and Hyatt Regency Trinidad. This initiative will aid in placing our designers further on the local, regional and international markets. Our target audience are guests who are staying at the hotel for the Carnival season, who would have the opportunity to support our local fashion designers.”

For more info: contact Brian Matthew at interfaceprtt@gmail.com or 868-355-5024.

Follow FashionTT on its Facebook and Instagram pages: @fashionoftt.