Cops nab 2 after robbery at Rio Claro supermarket

File photo -

Minutes after responding to a report of a robbery with aggravation at a supermarket in Rio Claro on Thursday night, the police held two suspects.

The police also recovered several stolen items, including an undisclosed amount of cash, several bottles of brandy and Scotch whisky, cigarettes and the imitation gun used in the robbery.

A police statement on Friday said the suspects— a 24-year-old man from Naparima Mayaro Road in Tableland and a 25-year-old man from Local Road, also in Tableland— remained without charge at the Rio Claro police station.

Reports are at 7.50 pm on Thursday, a cashier and packer at a supermarket were at their counter when two men entered and bought an item. The men pointed a black object resembling a gun at the two workers and announced a robbery.

The men took cash, 15 packs of cigarettes, seven bottles of Hennessey and two bottles of Johnnie Walker.

They left and got into a white AD wagon, which was parked a short distance away.

Police were later contacted, and officers who were on patrol nearby, as well as officers from the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol, immediately responded.

At 8.10 pm, the police spotted and intercepted a white AD wagon along Naparima Mayaro Road, Poole Village in Rio Claro.

The police searched the car and found the stolen cash and other items as well as the imitation gun.

Sgt Maharaj and PC Sookwah of the Rio Claro CID are continuing investigations.