Canboulay re-enactment thrills audience

A blue devil lights the pre-dawn sky with his fire-breathing on Friday at Piccadilly Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG

Hundreds of people made their way to Piccadilly Street in East Port of Spain during the pre-dawn hours on Fantastic Friday for the re-enactment of the 1881 Canboulay Riots. The sights and sounds left none disappointed and many thrilled.

Kambule, the Eintou Springer play, even brought some audience members to tears early on Friday morning.

One of the play directors, Atillah Springer, told Newsday after the show that she hopes the play was able to educate and foster a sense of pride in people, saying it was not a gig but a ritual enactment of a moment in history.

She stressed the need for the play's continuation.

"We know that our young people are not learning these stories in history books, that's why this production is so important."

According to the Wikipedia website, the Canboulay riots were a series of disturbances in Trinidad during British rule in 1881.

The riots broke out as a response to efforts by the colonial police to restrict aspects of the island's annual Carnival festival.

In Port of Spain, San Fernando and Princes Town, angry people rioted in response to the actions of the police; and several people were killed in the resultant clashes.

Canboulay music forms an important part the musical traditions of Trinidad. The "chantwell" or chantuelle who was also an integral part of the celebrations was the forerunner of the calypsonian and later, soca music.