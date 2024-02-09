'Big ears' bandit robs Siparia mini-mart owner of $15,000

Police on a crime scene - File photo

A Siparia mini-mart owner was assaulted and robbed of almost $15,000 on Thursday by a bandit with "big ears."

Police said the 67-year-old man was sitting on a chair in his gallery conducting sales in his mini-mart around 11 am when the man ran in with a cutlass and held him up.

The assailant beat the man before escaping on foot in a nearby bamboo patch with the money.

The victim described the assailant as a man of African descent, brown skin in complexion, approximately five feet nine inches tall, slim built, long face, thick lips, broad nose, bushy eyes, round chin and big ears. Officers responded and canvassed the area for CCTV footage and conducted interviews. The victim was taken to the Siparia Health Facility. Enquiries are continuing.