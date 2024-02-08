Zelish vegan snack hits shelves

(L-R): Kathryn Inniss, General Manager, Sunshine Snacks; ABIL Group CEO/Deputy Chairman, Nicholas Lok Jack and Nadina Camps Campins, Marketing Manager, Sunshine Snacks. - Photo courtesy ABIL Group

Sunshine Snacks has launched Zelish, a pea-based vegan snack, which it says is a healthy option.

Zelish is the brainchild of Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL) and Sunshine Snacks.

The company says Zelish does not compromise on flavour and contains four grammes of plant-based protein, is cholesterol-free, dairy-free, has no trans fat and is made from 100 per cent natural peas and pulses.

A company statement sent on Wednesday said Zelish comes in three flavours: Flambo cheese, Cheese-a-licious and Herb Fusion.

ABIL Group CEO Nicholas Lok Jack said the product was created to broaden and diversify the company’s offerings.

“Today we have a lot of people with dietary restrictions, either voluntary or because of health issues. We feel that the choice of snacking is very important, and we want to ensure there is a snack for everyone.

“Zelish is pea-based, totally vegan and plant-based, with no dairy or almond products, so it’s higher in fibre and protein. Zelish plays an important part in snacking in between meals, as it supplements the overall nutritional diet and is fun to eat.”

Lok Jack described the packaging as vibrant and contemporary, calling it very young and hip.

“It targets a specific market and is another stepping stone in the company’s evolution, it is for young people who are conscious of what they eat. We are very market-oriented, so we attend to all the market’s wants and demands and we follow trends very closely.”

The release said Zelish will be released regionally, starting in Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica.

“Apart from the Caribbean, Zelish will be in global markets like the UK, US and Panama; we have global ambitions for the brand as we go forward.”

Kathryn Inniss, general manager of Sunshine Snacks, said what sets Zelish apart is its health benefits and affordable price without compromising on taste, saying it is only $6.

Sunshine Snacks marketing manager Nadina Camps Campins called the snack a breakaway from traditional corn-based and potato snacks.

“Snackers can now indulge guilt-free, knowing that they are nourishing their bodies.”