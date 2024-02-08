Trinidad-born Javon Kinlaw to play in Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw. - (FILE PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago-born American football player Javon Kinlaw will play in the Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

Kinlaw was selected 14th overall by the 49ers in the 2020 NFL draft. The 2023/2024 season has been a solid campaign for Kinlaw, as he has played in 17 of the 19 games for the 49ers.

The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world with millions tuning in every year. The half-time show is also a popular part of the Super Bowl as it includes world-class entertainers. Last year, Barbadian Rihanna performed and Usher will be the headline act this year.

Kinlaw was a star defensive tackle at the University of South Carolina, despite not taking up American football until he was 15.

Kinlaw started his college career at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, before leaving Jones County for South Carolina.

He has faced adversity during life as he was homeless at times during his childhood in the US.