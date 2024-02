Too old tocalypso? Youmaking joke

Machel Montano -

THE EDITOR: It is said by some people that Machel Montano is too old "to calypso."

In 1986 at 12 years old he sang Too Young to Soca. You make the call.

Is MM too old to calypso?

No, no, no, you making joke.

I kid you not.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town