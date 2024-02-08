That does not make it true, PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Rowley seems to think if he keeps repeating the phrase “Trinidad and Tobago has a responsible government” then that will make it true. Unfortunately, that is not so.

This PNM government is the most irresponsible government we have ever had in the history of TT. It has led our country to be among the countries with the highest murder rates in the world, a high covid19 death rate during the pandemic, a failing education system in terms of SEA pass rates, scholarships, assistance to students and parents, a failing economy dropping over 20 per cent from what it inherited in 2015 (taking us back to 2006 real income levels), impoverishment of thousands of citizens through job losses, cost of living increases, new taxes, fees and rates, and on and on.

Not only has this Government been unable to fix these problems, Rowley can look at the country with a straight face and insist that these problems do not exist, or are not serious. That is the definition of irresponsibility.

No matter how many times Rowley repeats the falsehood, it will not become truth unless the problems are addressed. After nine years, it is clear that he will not address them, or cannot do so.

TT’s only hope remains that Kamla Persad-Bissessar will return to government at the soonest possible moment, with her proven track record of performance in all these areas where the PNM is failing.

DARREN GARNER

via e-mail