Teens among 3 charged in workplace brawl

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Two boys, 14 and 15, were among three people who on Monday were granted bail with a surety by Master of the High Court, Shakibi Cazabon, on offences arising out of a workplace brawl on February 1 in Rio Claro.

A police press release said Keston Shawn Alexander, 22, a labourer, of Rio Claro, and the 14-year-old boy were granted $80,000 with a surety and the 15-year-old was granted $100,000 bail with a surety.

They were all ordered to stay 100 feet from the alleged victims and report to Rio Claro Police Station once a week as part of their bail conditions.

The trio will again appear before the court on June 18.

Alexander and the boys were jointly charged on February 4 by PC Sutherland of the Rio Claro CID with wounding with intent while the 15-year-old was charged with malicious wounding.

According to police reports, at 3 pm on February 1, a man was at his workplace when an argument began which quickly escalated.

During the incident, a 21-year-old man was chopped and stabbed by three others with knives and cutlasses.

The 21-year-old man’s co-worker reportedly intervened to stop the attack but he too was beaten and chopped.

A team of police officers attached to the Mayaro/Rio Claro Municipal Police Station, who were on duty nearby, approached the group and disarmed the perpetrators who were later arrested. The weapons were seized.

Both injured men were taken for medical treatment and one remains in stable condition at a hospital.

In an unrelated incident, Southern Division police arrested seven suspects, a quantity of illegal drugs seized and several marijuana trees destroyed during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday.

A police release said, between 3.30 am-8 am, several search warrants were executed and four people arrested. A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman both of Ste Madeleine were arrested and later charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The drug weighed 13.7 grams.

They were also charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

A 27-year-old man of Ste Madeleine was arrested for possession of ammunition and a 27-year-old man of Gasparillo was arrested on enquiries regarding the theft of several vehicles.

Later, southern division Task Force, Air Support and Special Investigation Unit officers, acting on info, went to an area in the division where they destroyed 125 fully grown marijuana trees and 500 juvenile plants.

The estimated street value of the drug is $125,000.