Rain stops Red Force on day two of WI Championship against Guyana

Rain at the Conaree Sport Club in St Kitts forced day two of the opening West Indies Championship tie between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and 2023 champions Guyana Harry Eagles to be abandoned on Thursday.

Not a ball was bowled and Red Force carried their day one score of 215/4 into the third day Friday.

All-rounder Jason Mohammed remains unbeaten at the crease on 100, his 12th first-class century, and is joined by opening batsman Vikash Mohan, who retired hurt on day one on 14, but returned later in the day to get to 20 not out, at stumps.

The other contest at Warner Park in St Kitts between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and West Indies Academy suffered a similar fate courtesy the rain.

WI Academy resume day three on 60/2, after Leewards were dismissed for 137 on day one Wednesday.

However, across at Sabina Park in Jamaica, the hosts trail the Windward Islands Volcanoes’ first innings score by 106 runs.

Batting first on Wednesday, Jamaica went all out for 159. In reply, the Volcanoes were guided to 341 courtesy fine knocks from Johann Jeremiah (80), Shamar Springer (71) and Ryan John (57).

With a first-innings lead of 182 runs, Windwards put Jamaica back into bat and they closed day two on 76/4.

In the other contest at Chedwin Park in Jamaica, Barbados Pride were steered to a healthy 344/8 by Kevin Wickham’s 139 and Jonathan Drakes’ 84.

Combined Campuses and Colleges replied and closed day two on 10/1. This was the first official day’s play between both teams since day one was abandoned because of a waterlogged outfield.

Matches resume on Friday.