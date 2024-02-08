Penal man, 39, missing

Shiva Ramsamooj of Sou Sou Lands has been reported missing. -

South Western Division police are asking the public to help find a 39-year-old man from Penal who went missing on Monday.

Shiva Ramsamooj, of Sou Sou Lands, was last seen at Clifton Hill beach in Point Fortin on Monday.

There, he had an argument with a relative and he walked away.

When he failed to return home, relatives went to the beach to look for him, but he was nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday, a female relative reported him missing at the Penal police station. People with information can call Penal police at 647-8888, or 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800- TIPS (8477), or any police station.