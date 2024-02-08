Longdenville man in court charged with sexual offences against girl
A 51-year-old man from Longdenville in Chaguanas has been denied bail and remanded into custody charged with two sexual offences: sexual touching of a child and serious indecency against a female minor.
A police statement on Thursday said the accused appeared before Master Moonsammy in the Chaguanas First Magistrates Court on February 5 to answer to the charges.
The victim reported that on two occasions between 2022 and 2024, a man she knew awoke her from sleep by sexually touching her.
The matter was reported to the police on January 31, and they arrested the suspect on that same date.
W/Supt Guy-Alleyne and Insp Jacob of the Special Victims Department (SVD) led the investigations, and WPC Atkinson, also of SVD, laid the charges on February 4.
