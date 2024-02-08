Junior Carnival kings, queens crowned

Antonio Rampersad portays Bazodee-The Spirit of Sando Carnival during the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society Children's Carnival at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 3. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE junior king of Carnival is Antonio Rampersad, with his portrayal of Bazodee – The Spirit of Sando Carnival.

The junior queen of Carnival is Jada Forde, portraying Princess Eleu, Protector of the Island.

The two placed first in the non-school category of the competition on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Savannah and will perform at Dimanche Gras on Sunday.

In the schools category, the junior queen is Azelia Mills, with her portrayal Princess Set In Diamonds, and the junior king Leonardo Felicien, with his portrayal of Gold’s Revenge.

The competition flowed smoothly, with both segments taking approximately 90 minutes in total. There were 16 queens in total, six in the school category and ten in the non-school category. Fifteen kings competed, of whom five were in the school category and ten in the non-school category.

Queens in school category, in order of placement:

Azelia Mills – Princess Set In Diamonds Aliya De Souza – African Golden Oriole Makayla Questel-Frederick – Fire Goddess McKenzie Farinha – Madame Cocoyea Anyah Spence – Dhobin Washer Woman Renell Oliver – A Splash of Color

Top ten queens from non-school category:

Jayda Forde – Princess Eleu, Protector of the Island Shaliah Jaggasar – When It Rains It Pours Jada-Maria Mohammed – Pachamama Levanaughn Clarke – All That Glitters is not Gold Surayya Carrington – Silhouette of a Spanish Queen Shaniya Farrier – The Beauty of Opal Kioni Issac-Oxley – Bird of Life and Light Jae Marie James – Mayura – Sacred Bird of Paradise J’Nai Edwards – Splendour of Life Zoe Walker – Paradise Bird of Love

Kings in school category, in order of placement:

Leonardo Felicien – Gold’s Revenge Peter Barrow – Chief of the Mangbetu Tribe – A Tribute to Owen Hinds Kevon Green – Petit Voleur Armani Spence – Papa Bois D Forest Protector Kanye Simmons – No Place Like Home

Top ten kings from non-school category: