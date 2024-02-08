2 men held in Penal for having cocaine

MEMBERS of the Gang Intelligence Unit in the South Western Division held two men with cocaine in Penal on Wednesday.

The police said officers got a tip-off and intercepted a silver Nissan B15 at Batchyia Village.

They searched the car and found over 15 grammes of cocaine.

They immediately arrested the two occupants, a 37-year-old man from Perseverance Village in Couva and a 36-year-old man from New Grant in Princes Town.

The men were taken to the Penal police station, where they remained without charge up to Thursday afternoon.

Once charged, they are expected to appear in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court.

Investigations are ongoing.