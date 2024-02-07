TV show playing vital role

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: During the joint select committee of Parliament hearing last Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police expressed what seemed to be concerns regarding remarks made by the TT Police Service (TTPS) representative on a local television show.

It appears the TTPS executives are uncomfortable, as if forced into a corner, and that the "low-hanging fruit," in this case the show's police host, has been picked and "rolled under the bus."

While some may agree that the representative's words give a negative impression, it is critical to recognise the show's influence on making the TTPS more accessible to citizens.

Despite the possible discomfort created by the representative's words, the television show has played an important role in increasing openness and communication between the police and the general population.

It has evolved into a forum for citizens to ask concerns, seek answers, and perhaps have long-standing issues resolved. Furthermore, the show has helped to improve the public's awareness and respect for the everyday sacrifices made by the police.

It is critical to find a balance between raising concerns about the show's content and acknowledging its beneficial consequences. While certain remarks may cause discomfort, it is critical not to neglect the show's vital role in bridging the gap between police enforcement and communities.

Instead of possibly completely discontinuing the show, consider exploring methods to improve its content and guarantee that it continues to fulfil its constructive purpose.

In handling this predicament, TTPS executives should carefully assess the possible risks of cancelling the show against its clear advantages. Perhaps there is a chance to address issues, set guidelines, or participate in constructive discourse to favourably influence the show overall.

Balancing legitimate concerns with the show's good impact is critical for sustaining a healthy correlation between the TTPS and the citizens it serves.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook