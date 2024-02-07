Time for online Carnival voting system

LONG TIME: Republic Bank Exodus performs Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell’s 1984 party hit Long Time. The band placed third place with a score of 279 at the Panorama 2024 Large Conventional Band semi-finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The current judging format for the finals of Panorama and other Carnival events, while traditional, may be seen as outdated in today's world. Introducing a public online voting system, similar to popular talent shows like Eurovision, American Idol and UK Got Talent, could inject new life into these events.

This shift towards public voting would not only engage a wider audience but also democratise the judging process. It allows for a more inclusive representation of public opinion, ensuring that the most popular and well-received performances are rewarded. This approach is in line with contemporary entertainment trends, where audience participation is highly valued.

Moreover, the current Panorama/Carnival expenses could be optimised if the events were privately run. The construction and demolition of temporary stands, unsightly vendor booths, and other patronage expenses could be streamlined to make the events more attractive, efficient and profitable. The Socadrome, a privately initiated initiative, serves as a model for the success of such an approach.

Privatisation could eliminate the need for subsidies and create a more sustainable financial model. By attracting private sponsors and reducing unnecessary expenses, the event could become a lucrative venture. Additionally, the Socadrome's success showcases how a privately run event can focus on delivering a better experience for both participants and spectators.

In conclusion, transitioning to a public online voting system and exploring private management options could modernise and enhance the Panorama/Carnival experience. This evolution could lead to increased efficiency, financial viability and overall appeal, bringing these events in line with contemporary entertainment standards.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail