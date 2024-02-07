Table-tennis player Chole Fraser promoted to League 1 in France

TT’s Chloe Fraser -

TT junior and senior national table-tennis player Chloe Fraser created history as she was promoted to the National 1 Junior Female Under 19 League which is the highest junior level in France.

Fraser was triumphant two weekends ago at the Joué-lès-Tours venue, representing her club Garde du Voeu Hennebont Tennis de Table whilst winning the National 2 League Tournament unbeaten.

Fraser said, “This tournament will be an unforgettable one for me, I`m grateful for the results God has blessed me with. There were a few moments when I was behind in matches, and I felt like I didn’t have an answer, but I placed it in all God`s hands.”

The 15-year-old Fraser crawled her way back from a set down in the final against Solen Le to win 3-1 (8:11, 11:18, 11:7, 13:11) and eventually lift the trophy. In the semi-final, she swept Lucie Hedouin 3-0 (11, 11:6, 12:10). But in the quarter-final round she faced her toughest challenge of the tournament as she battled from two sets down to overcome a stubborn effort from Elyne Berard 3-2 (7:11, 2:11, 11:9, 11:7, 11:6). She played five group stage matches before qualifying for the knockout round.

Fraser represents Crusaders locally and is in her second year training at the Hennebont Academy along with fellow TT table tennis juniors Jordan Thong and Malik Gopaul. She added, “I`m excited to be playing in the highest level in France from April and I will try my best to maintain that level even though it will require a lot of hard work. In the beginning, it was difficult at times to keep up with the French players but the more I played against them, I adjusted to their system.”

The junior and senior national champion is pleased with the progress she has made since joining the academy in France. “I`ve seen the overall improvement in myself as a player and a person as well and I believe I`m heading in the right direction. I know I have a long way to go but I will be pushing and challenging myself.” Said Fraser.