Spartans, Matthew Pierre extend unbeaten run in DIAL basketball

Spartans TT and Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy maintained their unbeaten run of form in the Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) championship division when round three tipped at Princess Royal basketball court off last Thursday.

Against New Chapter Global Sport Academy, Matthew Pierre broke loose from a 32-32 half-time score to triumph 72-59.

In the opening quarter, New Chapter had an early lead but both teams entered the halfway point tied on equal points.

Despite New Chapter's strong start in the third quarter, Matthew Pierre wrestled control and sealed the deal in a relentless fourth quarter to notch their third consecutive win.

Matthew Pierre’s Josiah James led all scorers with 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. For New Chapter, Judah Guy scored 12, had one assist and 16 rebounds.

On Friday, Spartans faced resilient opposition from UWI but emerged victorious with a hard-fought 79-70 win.

UWI, still hunting for their first win, coped with Spartans' press but couldn’t hold on as Jedaiah King sank 29 pts for Spartans while UWI’s Christian Borneo scored 21.

This was also Spartans’ third win on the trot in the championship. Both Matthew Pierre and Spartans are on six points and lead the standings.

Additionally on Friday, third placed championship team Maloney Pacers (five pts) schooled UTT 97-66. Leshaun Alfred (26 pts) topped the scoresheet for the winners while UTT’s Mikhail Phillip netted 22.

And in premiership action on Saturday, top of the table Caracas City bounced back from a second round loss to defeat Morvant Oilbirds 71-57. Carlos Mayora (Caracas) and Obel Guerra (Morvant) finished as joint top scores with 22 point each.

In the second matchup, New Chapter got past Defence Force 94-72 despite Kerry Mc Millan leading all scorers with 19 pts, from the losing team. New Chapter’s Adam Salazar scored 16.

Round four action continues this weekend.