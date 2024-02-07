Riyaad Mohammed, Caiden Mack star in Round 4 of schools cricket

Naparima College Aarion Mohammed looks on after playing a shot against Presentation College (Chaguanas) during the Secondary Schools' Cricket League match, on Tuesday, at Presentation grounds, Chaguanas. - AYANNA KINSALE

RIYAAD Mohammed and Caiden Mack both delivered quality performances to lead Presentation College, San Fernando and Fatima College to commanding wins in round four of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership division yesterday.

Mohammed cracked 107 to guide Presentation College, San Fernando to 243/7 in 50 overs batting first against St Mary’s College at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. Saif Ali struck 35 and Levi Ghanny pitched in with 33 not out to help Presentation post the competitive total.

Samir Saroop and Jaden O’Brien grabbed 2/27 and 2/32 respectively for St Mary’s.

In reply, St Mary’s were dismissed for 133 in 40.4 overs. Mikaeel Ali struck 58 for St Mary’s, but 3/13 from Brendan Boodoo and 3/27 from Aadian Racha ensured the comfortable win for Presentation.

At Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna, Mack propelled Fatima to a 207-run victory over Hillview College.

Fatima scored 272/6 in 50 overs with Zachary Siewah hitting 91 not out to lead the charge. Isaiah Fernandes made 48 and Mack 42 to help Fatima post the massive total and bowling for Hillview, Rajeev Ramgoolie picked up 2/51.

In response, Hillview were skittled out for 65 in 25.2 overs as Mack bagged 5/14 and Joshua Davis snatched 2/17.

Renaldo Fournillier was the top scorer for Hillview, hitting 22.

At the Moruga Multi-sport Youth and Sport Facility, the match between Princes Town West Secondary and El Dorado East Secondary was not completed. Due to road works in Chaguanas, El Dorado arrived at the ground when the match was scheduled to start. An official of El Dorado’s team, who had some of the equipment, went to the wrong ground adding to a further delay.

In an effort to start the match, El Dorado’s team list was written up by another official.

When Princes Town were 97/4 batting first, it was discovered that one of El Dorado’s bowlers was not on the team declaration list and as a result, Princes Town were awarded the match.

Summarised Scores:

FATIMA 272/6 (50 overs) (Zachary Siewah 91 not out, Isaiah Fernandes 48, Caiden Mack 42; Rajeev Ramgoolie 2/51) vs HILLVIEW 65 (25.2 overs) (Renaldo Fournillier 22; C Mack 5/14, Joshua Davis 2/17). FATIMA won by 207 runs.

ST BENEDICT’S 113 (42.2 overs) (Jaydon John 42; Daniel Holder 4/23, Nashayn Bethelmy 2/6, Andrew Rambaran 2/24) vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU 115/7 (27 overs) (Aaron Basant 44 not out; Jonathan Jebodh 3/26, Alan Suchit 3/34). Vishnu won by three wickets.

NAPARIMA 81 (31.1 overs) (Mathew Cooper 23; Alexander Chase 4/13, Fareez Ali 3/27) vs PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 84/6 (25.1 overs) (Christiano Ramnanan 30, Justin Jagessar 26; Aarion Mohammed 5/18). Presentation won by four wickets.

PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 243/7 (50 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 107, Saif Ali 35, Levi Ghanny 33 not out; Samir Saroop 2/27, Jaden O’Brien 2/32) vs ST MARY’S 133 (40.4 overs) (Mikaeel Ali 58; Brendan Boodoo 3/13, Aadian Racha 3/27, Naeil Mohammed 2/31). Presentation won by 110 runs.

PRINCES TOWN WEST 97/4 vs EL DORADO EAST – Match awarded to Princes Town West.