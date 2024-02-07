Red Force's Jason Mohammed slams 100 not out on Day 1 vs Guyana

TT Red Force’s Jason Mohammed. - (FILE)

An unbeaten century from Jason Mohammed (100 not out) put the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in a good place on day one of their West Indies Championship clash against defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles at Conaree Cricket Centre in St Kitts on Wednesday.

At stumps, Red Force, who chose to bat first, were 214/4 after 81.2 overs, as poor light forced an end early to first day action.

Openers Vikash Mohan and Cephas Cooper started positively as the latter smacked fast bowler Ronsford Beaton for four off the final delivery of the day’s first over, before Mohan did the same to Neiland Cadogan in the second ball of the second over.

But with 24 runs on the board, Cooper (eight) was caught out by Kemal Savory off a Beaton delivery.

Jyd Goolie joined Mohan in the middle but the latter was forced to retire hurt soon after, on 14, as he was hit on the wrist with the ball by bowler by Ronaldo Alimohamed. In came Jason Mohammed.

Five overs later, Goolie (three) returned to the stands as Beaton struck again, this time trapping the left-handed batsman leg-before wicket.

New batsman Amir Jangoo did well to buckle down with Mohammed and got to 27 before he was caught by Raymond Perez in the 37th over.

Tion Webster met Mohammed at the crease and the pair did well to stave off Guyana’s bowling attack. Webster hit the first six of the day against Steven Sankar, and together, they targeted spinner Veerasammy Permaul to bolster their innings.

Webster (50) played well to get his fourth first class half century but Permaul prevented anything further from him as the TT batsman was caught out by Neiland Cadogan.

During his absence, Mohan was taken for precautionary x-rays and was cleared to resume play.

He and Mohammed closed out the day’s play but not before the latter notched his 12th first class century. Mohammed achieved the feat off 224 balls which comprised ten fours.

Mohammed finished the opening day’s play on 100 not out while Mohan returns to the middle on Thursday, on 20 not out.

Guyana’s Beaton (2/39) finished with the best figures while Permaul (2/42) also had similar stats.

In other matches on Wednesday, Leeward Islands were dismissed for a low 137 in under 55 overs against West Indies Academy at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Sent in to bat, Jeremiah Lewis (45) top scored for the Leewards while Joshua James (3/11), Ashmead Need (2/3), Johann Layne (2/18) and Nyeem Young (2/52) did the damage with the ball for WI Academy.

At the close of play, the academy closed on 60/2 with Mbeki Joseph (30 not out) and Ackeem Auguste (15 not out) in the middle.

Additionally, Jamaica Scorpions were 159 all out against Windward Islands at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Put in to bat, Jamaica could only churn out fair scores from Romaine Morris (35) and Peat Salmon (26) as Windwards’ Ryan John (5/43) with the ball, supported by Shamar Springer (3/53).

Windwards closed day one on 157/2 after 41 overs with Johann Jeremiah (66 not out) and Sunil Ambris (30 not out) at the crease.

Meanwhile, at Chedwin Park in Jamaica, there was no play in the Barbados Pride versus Combined Campuses and College because of a wet outfield.

Matches continue on Thursday.

Summarised Scores

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 159 (41) - Romaine Morris 35, Peat Salmon 26, Gordon Bryan 17 not out; Ryan John 5/43, Shamar Springer (3/53) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 157/2 (41) - Johann Jeremiah 66 not out, Sunil Ambris 30 not out, Kimani Melius 31, Jeremy Solozano 26

TT RED FORCE 215/4 (81.2) - Jason Mohammed 100 not out, Tion Webster 50, Amir Jangoo 27, Vikash Mohan 20 not out; Ronsford Beaton 2/39, Veerasammy Permaul 2/40 vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 137 (54.2) - Jeremiah Louis 45, Terance Warde 28, Jahmar Hamilton 22; Joshua James 3/11, Ashmead Need 2/3, Johann Layne 2/18, Nyeem Young 2/52 vs WI ACADEMY 60/2 (18) - Mbeki Joseph 30 not out, Ackeem Auguste 15 not out