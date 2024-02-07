PM, attend crime talks with Kamla

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Rowley recently returned from his trip to the US and told the nation at his press conference on February 2 that he spoke to officials there about the crime situation here, without his Minister of National Security present.

In the meanwhile, the PM has adamantly and obstinately refused to attend crime talks with the Opposition.

Furthermore, at that same press conference, he refused to answer questions on crime. He also made an incredibly unbelievable excuse that he has so many things to take care of that he can’t spend all his time on crime, and that he is very stressed out.

How does this all make sense?

If the Prime Minister is so stressed, he should step down from the position, as he suggested recently he may do, and call a fresh election.

A prime minister always has many things to see about, true, but he or she must prioritise. Surely, dealing with the record crime rate under his tenure is the number one priority.

Indeed, as former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has stated many times, we cannot enjoy a booming economy if we are all dead or locked up in our houses in fear, and looking for an opportunity to escape the country.

We need a national effort in this, and Rowley must stop making excuses and attend the crime talks with the Opposition. The overwhelming response from the public to the two town hall meetings held by the Opposition Leader shows that the country is craving this.

PM Rowley must get his priorities straight

BRIAN BAIG

legal officer, UNC