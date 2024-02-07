Phylicia Rashad tours Trinidad

Phylicia Rashad greets locals at the U-Pick Farm, Chaguaramas on February 7. - Photo courtesy Tourism Trinidad

American actress Phylicia Rashad, most-famously known for her role as Clair Huxtable in The Cosby Show, is currently in Trinidad on vacation.

Tourism Trinidad facilitated a short cultural tour for Rashad on February 7 to Chaguaramas, where she stopped at U-Pick Farm, the Golf Course, and the Bamboo Cathedral.

She also experienced her first taste of local corn soup and also attended a performance from Hadco Phase II Pan Groove on February 6.

Accompanying Rashad on her tour is Simone Fredericks, wife of Prof Wayne Fredericks, former principal of Howard University, where Rashad is dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.