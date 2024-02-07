Overturned boat leaking oil in Tobago

Oil spill at Bonasse Beach, Cedros. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

An overturned boat in Tobago is leaking oil 200m off the coast of Cove.

In an emergency media conference on Wednesday, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the Tobago Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) received a report shortly after 7 am about an overturned vessel. Augustine was unable to confirm what caused to boat to overturn or if anyone was on board at the time.

He said divers have been contacted to help. He noted that there was also an oil spill which has reached the Lambeau area, adding that a meeting was being held simultaneously to address the clean-up to mitigate any environmental impact.