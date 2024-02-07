Nothing doing onnoise pollution

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.

I just want to remind you of these simple facts.

Noise pollution is a tort and a crime. You and your officers continue to fail to address/enforce the law against this nuisance.

You recently said that we need divine intervention to alleviate the scourge of crime in this country. Does this mean we law-abiding citizens have to pray in order for the police to enforce this public-nuisance law under the summary offences act? Because no effort is even being made.

I suggest that you and your officers desist from telling us "if you see something, say something," because it seems that while you are all hearing something, you continue to do nothing. I rest my case.

DF REDMOND

via e-mail