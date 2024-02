Not with that song, judges

Winston "Gypsy" Peters performs Ungrateful. - DANIEL PRENTICE

THE EDITOR: I’m appalled at the calypso judges (whoever they may be) selecting Gypsy (Winston Peters) for the Calypso Monarch finals with that song, Ungrateful.

Sing what you want, but children hearing that kaiso will not be able to understand the double entendre intended.

Plain talk bad manners, judges. You can’t do that.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook