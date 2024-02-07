No paved road for some folks

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: During the latter part of 2018, paving jobs were done in the Cascade, St Ann’s and Hololo areas. Most of the main access roads were resurfaced, even areas that did not need resurfacing.

However, Hololo Mountain Road, which starts at Christ Church, was paved up to light pole 19 on the western end, and then from around light pole 30 onwards, on the eastern end.

Where the influential people live was paved, and where the low-income people live remains neglected even to this day.

URANUS MC FARLANE

via e-mail