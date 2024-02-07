MusicTT issues calls for 2024 conference

Key presenters during a session at MusicTT's RVRB X 2023 music conference. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Ltd (MusicTT) has announced its annual music conference, RVRB X, will take place from July 3-5.

This year’s conference theme is monetisation, and it will feature conversations, networking and workshops.

The conference will continue to be both a live-streamed and an in-person event and feature a variety of sessions that allow particiants to explore music trends, discover music companies, find out what’s happening in the Caribbean and the wider world of music, network and discover new artistes, a media release said.

MusicTT has issued two calls. One invites industry professionals to share their expertise through RVRB X panels, presentations and workshops. The second invites musicians, singers and bands of all genres to perform at RVRB X showcases in front of a growing global audience of music professionals, the release said.

These calls can be accessed via the RVRB eXperience website www.rvrbexperience.com.

This is the fourth year of RVRB X music conference. Previous themes have included In Sync, Into the Musicverse and The Future is Bright.

In Sync focused on investments, synchronisation and music in film. Into the Musicverse focused on building, navigating and expanding the musicverse, setting the foundation and identifying the tools needed; manoeuvring through developing a career in music, and finally exporting, marketing, distributing and licensing.

The Future is Bright focused on rebirth and transformation, how the music industry in the Caribbean has been forced to re-evaluate business services, policies, e-commerce and more; Data-Driven Future, using data to propel businesses and brands; and Festival Culture, a look at challenges, best practices, music cities and incorporating tech.

To date, RVRB X has hosted 149 speakers, 18 companies, 94 performances and 70 events. Over 420,000 viewers from 61 countries have streamed the RVRB X content, the release said.

For more info: www.rvrbexperience.com and social platforms.

To apply: visit www.rvrbexpereince.com or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook for updates.