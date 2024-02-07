Moruga man on $80k bail after chopping incident

A MORUGA man who pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent was granted $80,000 bail with a surety by a Master of the High Court, a TTPS release said.

The release said on February 7 that conditions of the bail for Elvis Patrick Gabriel, 57, a logger, are that he must report to his district police station twice a week, have no contact whatsoever with the victim and, at all times, remain at least 100 feet away from the victim – also a logger.

The matter was set for a hearing on February 19.

The release said Gabriel surrendered to police at 8.20 pm on February 1 at Mayaro Police Station.

According to a police report, a group of co-workers was at a house when an argument ensued over something one of the men had overheard.

As a result, one of the men took a cutlass and dealt his co-worker a chop, causing an injury.

The injured man was later taken for medical treatment at a health facility and listed in stable condition. Officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) continued investigations and seized a cutlass.

WPC Ali-Ramharack of the Mayaro CID led enquiries into the case and on February 5 laid the charge against the accused.