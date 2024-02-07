Katelin Sultan wins School’s Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch

JUBILATION: Katelin Sultan of Warrenville TMI Primary school, reacts after winning the primary schools category of the Schools Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch competition on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Savannah. - Faith Ayoung

Katelin Sultan now has another title under her belt after winning the primary schools category of the 2024 School’s Intellectual National Carnival Chutney Soca Monarch competition on Wednesday.

The nine-year-old Warrenville TMI Primary School student scored 355 points with her song Unity during the competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. She also won the prize for the best lyrics.

In 2023, Sultan was crowned Queen of Chutney Soca Monarch, a competition dominated by adults. She also placed fourth overall in that competition.

Jah’Majesty Charles, a Lower Morvant Primary school student, placed second with Rise Up For Sweet T&T, scoring 315 points. He also won the prize for People’s Choice.

Third place went to another Lower Morvant Primary school student Celbrit-T Charles scoring 309 points with Trinidad Oh How I Love You.

Couva South Primary School student Zain Alleyne placed fourth with Live In Unity, scoring 259 points while Caparo RC Primary school student Joshua Quashie placed fifth and scored 246 points with Sweet Chutney Lavway.

In the secondary schools category Marcus Mc Donald of Presentation College San Fernando placed first with Fusion, scoring 447 points.

Zkinga Moses of Queen’s Royal College placed second with What We Need and Asja Girls College, Tunapuna student Isabella Williams placed third with Dance In T&T-Time For Unity.

Sahara Jeffrey from St Joseph Secondary School placed fourth with Come On Trini, Dabria Baptiste of St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando placed fifth with It Start and Andria Roberts of Couva West Secondary placed sixth with Listen.

Sangre Grande Secondary student Sinai Millington placed seventh with My Advice, Marabella South Secondary’s Kayla Le Gendre placed eighth with Ladoo Mat. Another Sangre Grande Secondary student Samaiya Roberts placed ninth with Writer’s Block.