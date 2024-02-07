Josiah Nicholls picks up five-wicket haul in Under-15 Interzone cricket

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

BRIAN Harricharan, Sanjay Naidoo and Kaiden Pollard all struck half-centuries to help their teams to victories when the TT Cricket Board Interzone Under-15 50-over tournament continued yesterday.

Naidoo made 57 to guide Central to 197/9 in a shortened 45-over contest, batting first against South West at Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground, Chase Village. In response, South West could only manage 61 all out in 23.2 overs to win by 136 runs. The trio of Daron Dhanraj (3/7), K’hill Thomas (3/9) and Reyad Jerome (3/20) were the chief destroyers for Central.

At the Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz, North dismissed North East for 166 in 39.4 overs with Josiah Nicholls grabbing 5/43.

In response, Pollard, the son of T20 star Kieron Pollard, ended on 53 not out as North got to 170/5 in 47.1 overs to grab a five-wicket win.

At Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna, East defeated Tobago by 196 runs. Harricharan’s 59 not out propelled East to 261/8 in 43 overs.

In reply, Tobago were bundled out for 65 in 17.3 overs.

Summarised Scores:

NORTH EAST 166 (39.4 overs) (Nyon Holder 27 not out, Zachary Stewart 23, Ancil Bascom 23; Josiah Nicholls 5/43) vs NORTH 170/5 (47.1 overs) (Kaiden Pollard 53 not out, Josiah Roberts 24; Daron Oxley 2/12, Z Stewart 2/29). North won by five wickets.

EAST 261/8 (43 overs) (Brian Harricharan 59 not out, Tyler Ramroop 39; I Ali 3/57, K Richards 2/54) vs TOBAGO 65 (17.3 overs) (J Baptiste 20; N Sagar 3/16, N Castillo 2/11, T Ramroop 2/17, J Rechais 2/17). East won by 196 runs.

CENTRAL 197/9 (45 overs) (Sanjay Naidoo 57, Reyad Jerome 32; Fareed Bann 2/27, Nicholas Greaves 2/27, Jaden Seurattan 2/35) vs SOUTH WEST 61 (23.2 overs) (Aiden Choon 17; Daron Dhanraj 3/7, K’hill Thomas 3/9, R Jerome 3/20). Central won by 136 runs.