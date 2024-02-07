Ideas for the TTFA election

THE EDITOR: The TT Football Association (TTFA)'s election, reportedly to be held by March 31, must be seen as the "mother of all football elections." The TTFA is now 116 years old and has been viewed in the Caribbean, moreso, as one of the most outstanding national associations, this in large measure due to its performance over many years.

Equally valuable was the quality of the personnel having served the region, confederation and beyond up to FIFA. They were pioneers, mentors and consultants, and gave of their competences in all aspects of football administration, coaching, refereeing and sports medicine. The existence of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) was led by initiation and collaboration of citizens of this country.

This coming election is somehow seen as, "Well, anything to replace the existing Normalisation Committee." Be that as it may, we should look forward to concrete plans, programmes and attainable objectives, rather than area or personal loyalty.

We have been advised of an agreement/provision for slates to contest the election, again seen as an imposition and again the only possible means of return to normalcy.

We who have given our blood, sweat, tears, talent and treasure to football must insist on the leaders of every slate making his "manifesto" known.

In this regard, may I suggest that those seeking leadership get together and arrive at one slate, or be prepared to reveal their individual proposals, all at a common time and place, and make themselves available to face questions and accept suggestions.

This will avoid plagiarism or copying as copies will be distributed at that agreed time. In so doing we will show the level of maturity needed among "voters" as they assess the presentations.

Admittedly, the concept of an agreed single slate will be my choice as this will likely see a shared vision being put forward, subject to scrutiny, accountability and transparency.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

former FIFA referee