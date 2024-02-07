HDC worker robbed, shot at Olera Heights development

- File photo

A Housing Development Corporation (HDC) worker was robbed and shot at an HDC development in San Fernando on Wednesday.

A release from HDC said chargehand Anthony London was getting into his car on Wednesday afternoon at Olera Heights when three men held him up at gunpoint.

The men tried to take London's jewellery and he resisted. One of the men shot him in the leg before the three ran off with his chain.

London was taken to hospital.

The HDC said police were actively searching for the three men and it would assist in any way possible.

The release said Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and HDC chairman Noel Garcia condemned the attack.

"Minister Robinson-Regis reiterated that attacks such as these will not be condoned or tolerated."

It said Garcia was concerned about bandits frequenting HDC communities.

HDC said managing director Jayselle McFarlane was also concerned about the effects of these attacks on residents and staff.

"Moving forward, the HDC will review its security policies to ensure the safety of its staff while servicing communities that are considered high-risk. Additionally, the corporation will review the employees’ dress code policy to ensure compliance with company standards."

HDC said it was in contact with London and wished him a speedy recovery.