Fatima, Bishop Anstey score big in schools' water polo

Fatima College and Bishop Anstey High School PoS both recorded huge wins when the 2024 Republic Bank Secondary Schools' Water Polo League (SSWPL) continued at the Diego Martin community pool on Sunday.

In the boys' Form one category, Fatima splashed their way to an impressive 15-5 win over the Combined Team. Up by a 6-3 margin at halftime, Fatima turned up the heat with nine second-half goals to cruise to the comprehensive win. Shane Gransaull scored three of his seven goals in the final quarter, with Malachi Leach also chipping in with five goals for the boys from Mucurapo Road.

Bishop Anstey converted a penalty in the opening stages of their game against St Francois Girls' in the girls' Form one category, and eventually powered their way to a big 13-3 win. Denisha Haynes was an unstoppable force for Bishop Anstey, and she scored six of her whopping eight goals in the first quarter as Bishop Anstey jumped out to a 7-1 lead by the end of the period. Tehilla Bramble scored the other five goals for Bishop Anstey, while Kimi Craigwell netted a pair of consolation goals for St Francois in the final quarter.

Also in the girls' Form one category, St Joseph's Convent PoS charged to a 5-0 first-quarter lead, before romping to a 9-3 win over Holy Name Convent. St Joseph's Convent extended their lead to 7-2 at halftime, before adding two more in the final quarter for the facile victory. The victorious team shared the goals around, with Shauna Murphy leading the way with a hat-trick and Alexis Avey and Eliana Lee scoring two goals apiece.

In the boys' Form one category, Queen's Royal College (QRC) eased their way to a 7-3 victory against rival school St Mary's College. Luke Gibson scored three of his four goals in the second quarter as the Royalians led 4-0 at the halfway stage. Alejandro Pereira added two goals of his own in the final quarter to complete a hat-trick for QRC.