Expect one of greatest pan finals ever

Massy Trinidad All Stars performs at the Panorama large conventional bands semifinals at teh Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: This year’s large bands Panorama final is likely go down in history as one of the greatest ever because of the level of panmanship that is anticipated to be displayed by a few of the big bands.

At the semifinals Savannah party on January 28, I was treated to some exceptional pan playing from a couple of bands. Despers’ and All Stars’ performances were refined and professional with superb panmanship. Phase II and Tropical Angel Harps also gave a good account of themselves.

The North Stand posse was bursting at its seams and the glorified participants were outlandish and euphoric. Many years ago, in the seventies, I took a chance and sat in the North Stand. To my dismay it was only bacchanal, which is an integral part of our culture. I have since vouched never to return to that location, even if it’s free.

I love pan with a passion, so I always sit in the Grand Stand on the final night to experience a musical treat. Panorama is won on the final night, not at prelims or semifinals, though most times based on what is projected then is an indicator of who the top three bands might be, although the judges may have a different opinion.

There is a wind that comes across the Big Yard stage flowing from the northeast to the west and if a particular band is fortunate to be on the stage at that time, with a good tune, it can pull it off.

Also, the way the instruments are set up and the number of a band’s playing position can be a plus to its performance.

Some bands lose Panorama from in their panyard, especially if the acoustics are poor. Sometimes what you hear in the panyard is very different from in the open air on the Grand Stand stage.

The count for the band is also an important factor, plus the rhythm (which carries the band). Maintaining a steady tempo is of utmost importance to a sustained performance. The tune must not dip at all. Some bands suffer from a drop in tempo after the introduction, but that should never happen at any time.

There are few steelband personnel who understand the ethics of Panorama; a good song is just a small part of it. I have made steelband a study over the years so I understand clearly what is required.

To the 11 bands that have made it to the Big Yard on Saturday, I say congrats and may the best band win. The Panorama winner will come from one of the bands that performs DNA; it’s in our blood.

Pan is we and we is pan.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity