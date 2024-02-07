Digicel Foundation, Shell fund Barataria agri-initiative

Lettuce grown using a hydroponics system. - File photo by Vishanna Phagoo

The Digicel Foundation and Shell TT have funded the expansion of the Barataria Community Council’s community agri-initiative with the launch of a drip-to-waste hydroponics system.

The installation of the system was funded through the Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) grant programme.

The Barataria Community Council engaged the Best Barataria Caretakers 4H Club, the Barataria RC Primary School and Barataria South Secondary School as a part of the initiative.

The new system was launched on January 31 at the Barataria Empowerment Expo, which was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The Digicel Foundation, in a media release, said the new system can increase the community’s agricultural and food production capacity by producing up to 2,000 crops.

The Barataria Community Council was one of ten organisations to secure a $100,000 EPIC grant in 2023 to facilitate a sustainable community project.

This year’s EPIC programme focuses on projects making an impact in the areas of agriculture, the environment and renewable energy.

Speaking at the event, Shell TT’s operations HSSE and emergency response manager Terry Mohammed said, “By promoting community-based agriculture, Shell not only supports food security and environmental sustainability but also empowers communities, like the Barataria community, to thrive...

"Partnering with Digicel Foundation to be part of the EPIC programme has given CBOs, NGOs and government agencies the opportunity to deliver community-based projects which are impactful, accessible and sustainable.”

Head of operations at the Digicel Foundation Cindyann Currency added, “Sharing this milestone at this community expo is the perfect example of public-private-sector partnership. This event allows groups to share information and network so that they can form bonds to help each other in the near future.”