Denmark-born Marc Gangia elated to join Soca Warriors

Denmark-born TT footballer Marc Gangia speaks with the media during a team training session, on Wednesday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - ROGER JACOB

AFTER watching the Soca Warriors play at the 2006 Fifa World Cup, Denmark-born Marc Gangia is now getting the chance to train with the TT men's senior football team.

Gangia, 26, is eligible to play for TT through his father.

Gangia, who is a striker for Dalum IF in the fifth tier of Danish football, spoke to the media during a Soca Warriors training session at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima yesterday. TT are preparing for a Conmebol Copa America qualifier against Canada on March 23 in Frisco, Texas.

"It is a big opportunity hopefully to be a part of," Gangia said. "It is a big step for the country if we could qualify for the (2026) World Cup and also in the summer (Copa tournament). It is a big match ahead in Canada, so we will see if we could get through. It is nice to be here."

Gangia has visited TT before.

"This is probably my fifth time now. My dad has a lot of family here, so we have been here a couple of times."

He has fond memories of the Soca Warriors. "I remember from the 06 World Cup and also following the (English) Premier League (with TT footballers) Dwight Yorke and Kenwyne Jones and players like that."

Gangia made the decision a decade ago to play for TT, but the process has been a lengthy one.

"Approximately ten years ago it started, but it has been a long process with the passports and all those kinds of things."

He is settling down at the training camp, saying, "The weather is hot compared to Denmark so there is a transition I have to get used to, but I think the boys have been nice and taking good care of me, so it has been good so far."