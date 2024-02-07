Carnival gallery opens at Grand Stand

Traditional Carnival characters on display at De Carnival Gallery, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy NCC

The National Carnival Commission is inviting the public to visit the newly opened NCC Carnival Exhibition 2024, De Carnival Gallery, in the Grand Stand foyer at Carnival City, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The free exhibition opens on February 7 and runs until February 17. Displays can be viewed from 10 am-7 pm, and until 10 pm on nights when Carnival City would be hosting evening events, a media release said.

The exhibition features unique photographic presentations of Carnival legends, real-time portrayals by various authentic traditional Carnival characters, and interactive virtual displays curated and presented by the members of the NCC’s Carnival Institute Regional Carnival (CIRC) department.

The release said, “In keeping with a mandate to protect, promote, and preserve cultural artifacts, De Carnival Gallery is presented as one-of-a-kind and engaging museum exhibition that takes patrons on an interesting chronological and historical tour of some well-known and lesser known aspects of our nation’s Carnival and its culture.”

The gallery will feature prominently at shows hosted at Carnival City this week, including the Junior and Senior Kings and Queens Competitions, the National Junior and Senior Parades of the Bands, the National Panorama Large Bands Finals, Dimanche Gras, and Carnival Lagniappe, the release said.

For more info and event dates, visit the NCC online at ncctt.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.