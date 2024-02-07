Calypso Fiesta vibrant honour to kaiso culture

Crowd at Calypso Fiesta on Saturday. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Saturday's Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park was a vibrant honour to the rich culture that defines TT. The lively atmosphere, filled with spectators and calypso enthusiasts, reflected the unwavering support for this significant aspect of our national identity.

As I sat focused on my television, I knew the broadcast still fell short of the live pulsating rhythms both from the crowd and the infectious energy of the performers, which ignited a sense of unity and pride. It is this collective spirit that I hope to harness as I call upon the Government, the business sector, and all those who can collaborate to further elevate our cultural heritage.

Beyond the tantalising aromas of roti and the captivating allure of a good book, kaiso holds a special place in my heart. My cry of "kaiso kaiso" echoed the diverse styles that momentarily swept away the challenges faced by Trinidadians/Tobagonians. The enchanting melodies of the kaiso chantwells not only entertain but also foster a deep sense of patriotism, creating an emotional connection that transcends the borders of time and circumstance.

Trinidad is often described as "not a real place," yes! I agree TT stands as a testament to our matchless treasures. The unique blend of quality and warmth that permeates every corner of our nation is unmatched. Attempts to replicate the exhilaration experienced here inevitably fall short, as there exists a distinctive essence that sets our country apart.

Each year, the emergence of new calypsoes is a testament to the high standards set by our discerning audience, with toilet paper in hand. Our calypsonians showcase the seriousness with which we take our cultural expressions.

Trinidad's wealth of talent extends far beyond the Carnival season, offering numerous opportunities within the arts and cultural sector. This infectious experience serves as a treasure trove waiting to be explored by those eager to delve into the depths of our rich culture.

As the wise words of Lord Kitchener remind us, "In every melody, there is a story, and in every story, there is a piece of truth." This captures the essence of TT – a land where every note resonates with history, every rhythm tells a tale, and every calypso is a chapter in our ongoing history.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook