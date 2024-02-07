CAL entertains visitors at Piarco

Team Caribbean brings the energy to the Piarco International Airport at the Caribbean Airline’s annual Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Airport Activation. - Photo courtesy Caribbean Airlines

The arrival terminal at Piarco International Airport was transformed into a mini-Carnival when Caribbean Airlines welcomed scores of visitors arriving for Carnival.

As part of the airline’s annual Carnival Customer Appreciation all arriving passengers were treated to a taste of Carnival, courtesy the airlines and its stakeholder partners, including the National Carnival Commission (NCC), Airports Authority of TT (AATT) and Tourism Trinidad Ltd.

Visitors were greeted by traditional Carnival characters, including moko jumbies, dame Lorraine, pierrot grenade and fancy sailors, against the backdrop of pan and tassa music, a media release said.

Event host Patrick the “HypeMan” kept the vibe and energy going and customers were also treated to live entertainment from the Tunapuna Rhythm Section, the release said.

Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera said, in the release, “We are happy to welcome home returning and first-time visitors to TT and to share the energy and traditions of Carnival with them. Our ‘Carnival Customer Appreciation’ initiative is one of our key events and provides another opportunity to express our thanks to our customers for their continued support.

Medera added, “I also wish to sincerely thank our valued partners and stakeholders who have worked with us for yet another year, to successfully host this event."

Visitors received doubles, corn soup, snow cones and chow, as well as complimentary gift bags from the airline Airlines with tokens courtesy sponsors such as KFC, Royal Castle, Carib, Nestle, Vemco, Brydens, Sunshine Snacks, Angostura, Foodhall, Kiss Baking Company, Optometrists Today and Monster Energy.