British High Commission, Judo Academy of TT bring martial arts to Cascade School for the Deaf

Judo Academy of TT head instructor Nigel Lopez performs a demonstration with an academy student during the Judo and Oneness for Youth UK funded programme at the Cascade School for the Deaf on Tuesday, in Cascade. - Daniel Prentice

CHILDREN at the Cascade School for the Deaf were introduced to a sport that they may have never thought they would get the opportunity to learn, but a collaboration between the British High Commission and the Judo Academy of TT made it a possibility.

On Tuesday, children from as young as five, learned the fundamentals of judo from head instructor of the Judo Academy of TT sensei Nigel Lopez, who is a third degree black belt.

The Judo and Oneness for Youth (JOY), is a UK-funded programme geared towards using the sport/martial art principles of judo to foster the avenues of peace, oneness and harmony amongst the nation’s youth between nine and 19, ensuring that they build camaraderie and have fun while doing so.

Lopez said, “The reason behind it is because one – we recognise the fact that they are a neglected group in terms of sports, in terms of martial arts. This is the first time someone is actually reaching out to them to do a sport and a martial art. So I decided you know what let me come here and it will expose them to the sport.”

Lopez said he is working with interpreter Titian Clinton to pass on instructions to the children. Clinton is also the matron of the Cascade School for the Deaf.

“I am learning on the fly. As I go along they teach me and I teach them. It is a good relationship we have.

“I am grateful for the fact that the British High Commission saw how good something like this would be for people like them, so they said we are behind you 100 per cent and because of them that is one of the reasons why we are here as well.”

Other schools are involved in the programme including Newtown Boys, East Mucurapo Secondary, Malabar RC School and St James Secondary. A session will also be held at Beetham Gardens in which three schools will attend.

Clinton is elated for her students. “I think it is a wonderful idea. It is a venture that will open the horizon for the deaf students and they are keen on learning. It is something new and something they will keep in mind for years to come.”

Clinton said the students have been exposed to sports like football, but never judo. “It is opening up their mind that there are other sports. They are aware of football and basketball, but this is something strange to them.”

She thanked the British High Commission and the Judo Academy of TT. “I find this was a great agreement. I thank them on behalf of the dormitory and the Judo Academy for coming up with this idea and just involving the children...it will be an experience for them.”

Chinali Patel, head of political, economic and press at the British High Commission said getting all children involved in sport is part of the commission’s goal.

“One of the biggest UK priorities in TT is youth engagement, youth development that includes inclusion, so children that are differently abled (are involved).”

Patel said they have targeted high-risk areas in TT also. “This is (about also) working with schools that are perhaps at risk from violence, engaging with girls or boys. In that sense, it’s inclusion in terms of where they are located.”