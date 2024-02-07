9 bands qualify for Brass Bacchanal
Brass Bacchanal has announced the nine bands to compete against the reigning champions, Temperature the Band, on Carnival Monday night for the title.
The show will begin at 9 pm at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Brass Bacchanal will be a cooler event hosted by the National Carnival Commission. No glass bottles will be allowed.
Tickets cost $150 and are available at the Savannah and online.
The finalists are:
- Adrenaline
- B Chris Music Company Ltd
- Brass 2 The World
- D' All Starz
- Joey Lewis Orchestra
- Kaisoca Rhythm Band
- Kern Sumerville and The Sensational Band
- KJV The Band
- Louis and The Lynx
- Temperature the band
