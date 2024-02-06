US Ambassador and Mayaro MP hold talk

US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond, center, with Rio Claro East Secondary School principal Zarilal Gayadeen, left, and Mayaro MP Ruston Paray, right, during a visit to the school on Monday. -

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray hosted US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond in his constituency office during her visit to the area on Monday.

A release from Paray said both had constructive conversations surrounding energy and security issues affecting the region during the first visit of a US ambassador to the area.

"During the meeting, Ambassador Bond and MP Paray delved into comprehensive strategies to combat and eliminate the scourges of narco-trafficking and human trafficking.

"Both parties share a resolute commitment to eradicating these challenges that profoundly impact the well-being of local communities. "

The conversation also included exploring enhanced collaboration between the US and Mayaro.

Bond also met with the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, reinforcing a commitment to engaging with local authorities, the release said.

She participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the Rio Claro East Secondary School.

"This visit underscores ongoing efforts to fortify diplomatic ties, promote regional security, and explore collaborative opportunities for economic development."

Paray said he was optimistic about the potential for future co-operation for the benefit of Mayaro.