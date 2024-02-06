Samba Bot, Soca Bot for Chaguanas J’Ouvert

Children participate in a Carnival tradition presentation by Samba Bot and Soca Bot on January 27 in La Penca, Freeport. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The Bar and Grill La Penca team of Chaguanas revealed its J’Ouvert characters recently at La Penca, Freeport.

Samba Bot and Soca Bot will unite under the Kolors Erupt – Bahia Carnival banner and will parade together on February 12 during Chaguanas J’Ouvert celebrations.

Vinod Sabad from La Penca said both robots were shown during two events held on January 20 and 28 in La Penca, Freeport.

“This is the story of the leader of a nomadic tribe from Bahia: Samba Bot, who made a pilgrimage to a distant land with the promise of a great new beginning. In that land, he met the leader of Kolors Erupt: Soca Bot. Now both will join together to carry their colours through the streets of Chaguanas,” Sabad said in an interview with Newsday.

“We will have a fusion of the biggest Carnival festivities of Brazil and TT on the big stage (as we) revel in the glory of culture, heritage and passion for Carnival, music, art, expression, rhythm, parade, design and presentation – a J’Ouvert band that is breaking barriers within TT and the region,” he said.

Sabad said the band will continue to hold pre-Carnival events.

“The children were able to come to La Penca, see the robots, take photos with them, share with their families and at the same time enjoy the Carnival. We will do more events in the coming days for the enjoyment of the whole family.”