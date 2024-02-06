Property orbuilding tax?

THE EDITOR: I would like to ask the Minister of Finance if the new tax is building tax or property tax?

The reason for my question arises from the fact that we have two types of properties – freehold and leasehold.

If a person invests in a parcel of leasehold land and erects a house on that property, receives an assessment of rental value and he dies without paying any property tax, would his heir(s) be responsible for the payment of such or would the owner of the leasehold land be responsible, because this tax has been labelled as property tax and not building tax?

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin